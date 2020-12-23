Horry County man accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Police arrested an Horry County man on Dec. 5, after they said he sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl.

Around 10 a.m., Horry County police responded to the area of Gunners Island Road in Galivants Ferry in reference to a possible sexual conduct incident, according to police.

When police arrived, they were notified that the victim had been sexually assaulted by 39-year-old Ryan Peavy on multiple occasions, according to police.

Peavy is being charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He was released on a $10,000 bond.

