Conway man arrested on criminal sexual conduct with a minor and related charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – SC Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Timothy Desean Williams, 25, of Conway, on 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Williams was arrested on June 22 and is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree; three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor; two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree; and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, second degree.

Investigators received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Williams.

Investigators say Williams solicited sex from a minor, engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor and encouraged a minor to produce and send sexually explicit images.

Williams is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $64,000 bond; he is awaiting trial.

Investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office assisted with this investigation.

LATEST HEADLINES: