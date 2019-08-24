Horry County Meals on Wheels desperate for donations

Horry County Meals on Wheels was set to shut down this week before one man stepped in and now more than ever the organization needs the community’s help.

One phone call offering help led Michael Tyler to saving the Horry County Meals on Wheels organization this week and now he needs volunteers and donations from the community desperately.

Tyler joined Meals on Wheels moments after the organization stopped taking clients and was set to shut down.

Now serving as President and Executive Director of Horry County Meals on Wheels, he is asking the community for volunteers, chefs, food, supplies, and monetary donations.

Some food donations needed are: rice, pasta, peas, green beans, mashed potatoes, mixed fruit, and vegetables.

Tyler says Horry County Meals on Wheels makes a variety of 42 different dishes and the quality of their food is important as the organization believes people “taste the love put into making the food.”

Monetary donations are needed too to keep the building up and running and pay for rent and electricity.

President and Executive Director Michael Tyler has high hopes for the future of Horry County Meals on Wheels and wants to take on new routes that are currently untouched and serve more people locally who need help.

“We are asking for help to serve what we are serving now but the need is greater. My vision as the new executive director is to feed as many people as we can,” Tyler says.

More than just meals, the organization serves the physical and spiritual needs of the community.

Volunteers are needed in all areas such as delivery drivers, chefs, and coordinators. Any donations or people interested in donating time or supplies to Meals on Wheels are welcomed to come by the Carolina Forest location at 4006 Postal Way, Myrtle Beach or call 843-970-2330.