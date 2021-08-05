Horry County murder suspect arrested in Tabor City

HORRY COUNTY (WBTW) — A man wanted for murder in Horry County was arrested in Tabor City Wednesday, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a tip that Jaylon Hemingway, 18, was at a home on Dothan Road, and he was taken into custody without incident, according to authorities.

He was transported to the Columbus County Law Enforcement Center where he is waiting extradition to Horry County.

Deputies did not specify what homicide case Hemingway is connected to. Count on News13 for updates.