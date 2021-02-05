Horry County, Myrtle Beach unanimously vote in favor of hospitality tax lawsuit settlement

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County Council and the city of Myrtle Beach have both unanimously voted in favor of a new settlement for the hospitality tax lawsuit that began in 2017.

Both the county and the city met separately to discuss the settlement before voting in favor. The details of the agreement will not be released until unsealed by a judge, according to Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune.

In March 2019, the City of Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit against Horry County, claiming the county had been illegally collecting “tens of millions of dollars per year” through the hospitality fee.

In the complaint filed in 15th Circuit Court, the city took issue with a 1.5% hospitality fee Horry County has collected from Myrtle Beach and other municipalities since Jan. 1, 2017. The fee was collected on accommodations, food and beverage, and amusements.

The 1.5% hospitality fee took effect on Jan. 1, 1997 and was supposed to end on Jan. 1, 2017, according to the city’s complaint.

