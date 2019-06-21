Horry County narrows search for new administrator

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County has narrowed its search for a new administrator down to five candidates.

Horry County Council will hold interviews in public for the candidates. The county has been using an interim administrator ever since former administrator Chris Eldridge accepted a severance package in April.

Here are the candidates:

  1. William “Jon” Caime, Laurens County Administrator
  2. Rep. Alan Clemmons, R-Myrtle Beach and Clemmons Law Firm
  3. Steve Gosnell, Horry County Interim Administrator
  4. Wayne Gray, senior vice president, Synovus Bank, Myrtle Beach
  5. William Shanahan, York County Manager

Council will hold a special meeting for the interviews Wednesday afternoon at 1.

