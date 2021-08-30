Horry County non-profit set to visit Louisiana and help those affected by Hurricane Ida

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A nonprofit in Horry County is looking for volunteers to join them as they plan to travel to Louisiana to help victims affected by Hurricane Ida.

“It’s not a simple task but the measure of the effect is immeasurable,” Shane Zoccole, founder and director of of Spokes of Hope.

Back in 2018 when Hurricane Florence flooded several homes in Myrtle Beach, Spokes of Hope was organized as a way to help those who lost everything. Now, the organization is extending its efforts to those affected by Hurricane Ida.

“It’s unifying, its joining us together and showing everyone that we’ll cross boundaries to come and help you it doesn’t matter what it is were gonna come and help to whatever capacity it is,” he said.

The non-profit is planning a five day trip to Louisiana and asked the community to consider joining them.

“If we can gather troops we can be very effective,” Zoccole said. “There’s nothing more wonderful than going somewhere where they’re broken and we can offer help and love and kindness and just be hands and feet for them,” he said.

On Sunday, Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane and was deemed extremely dangerous. Zoccole said they’re working with FEMA to provide necessities to the areas in need.

“We know that there’s dangers involved but there’s dangers in everything in life and if we do things the best that we can and bring safety at the forefront — we can be effective,” he said.

For community members who are unable to make the trip but would like to help out locally, Zoccole said they’re looking to collect kids supplies, toiletries and canned foods prior to their departure.