Horry County officer identified as man who died in crash involving 2 motorcycles

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – An Horry County officer has been identified as the man who died in a collision involving two motorcycles Wednesday on SC 707, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim has been identified as Officer Richard DeJesus. He joined the Horry County Sheriff’s Office in May of 2017 as a professional Corrections Officer.

DeJesus was driving one of two motorcycles traveling north near Lowe’s Foods at about 3 p.m. Wednesday. Both motorcycles struck the side of a 2013 Lincoln SUV that was crossing the roadway, troopers said.

DeJesus died at the scene and the driver of the second motorcycle, who was also an officer, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, troopers said. The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

Out of respect for the family the sheriff’s office is not releasing the name of the injured officer.