Horry County officers given ‘thank you’ package while on beach patrol

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – While around the country there are cries for de-funding the police, a young pair decided to give back to their local police department.

In a twitter post, the Horry County Police Department said a special shutout to Ellie and Derek, who they said went out of their way to find officers who are a part of Beach Patrol and give them a ‘Thank You’ package.

The post read “The true thanks go to Ellie and Derek – your support and kindness humble us.”

