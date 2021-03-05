Horry County opens second round of small business relief grant

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County is now accepting another round of applications for assistance for small businesses within the county.

Assistance will be available on a limited basis to qualifying eligible small businesses for rent, mortgage assistance, accounts payable and payroll.

Assistance in a total amount up to $25,000 may be provided on a reimbursable basis over a six month period to each qualifying business.

The deadline for small businesses to apply for assistance in this cycle is April 23. After the application period closes, applications will be evaluated in the order in which they are received.

More than 130 businesses applied for assistance during the first round of applications. So far, the County, in partnership with the City of Myrtle Beach has committed approximately $525,000, including 15 businesses in Myrtle Beach and 10 businesses in the unincorporated areas of Horry County.

The County has an additional $750,000 in funding that is uncommitted at this point.

Small businesses that receive assistance through the relief program must have 50 or less employees and commit to create or retain one full time equivalent position held by a low to moderate income household for a period of at least 90 days.

For more information, contact Horry County Community Development. Applications are available for download on the Horry County Community Development website.