HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Over 160 homes could be coming to the Longs area if Horry County Council approves the planning commission’s proposals.

All seven rezoning requests were approved on Thursday’s agenda. The two largest would combined bring 163 single-family homes to 38 acres of land on Chestnut Road and 41 acres on Kayla Circle off Highway 9 in Longs.

A third request in Longs for 22 acres was the only item that received pushback from several commission members.

One community member spoke on behalf of several neighbors who opposed the 22-acre request.

She said a petition with 99 signatures from about 70 households were given to the commission in opposition to the plans.

Their concerns were about the land being rezoned from commercial forest agriculture to general manufacturing industrial, or MA2.

Some of the community was worried that since no specific land use was designated for the 22 acres that a big manufacturer could move in to build something loud and disruptive.

They were concerned about the differences between a limited manufacturing and industrial zone (MA1) and a MA2.

According to the commission, animal rendering, construction and demolition transfer, mixed industrial and scrap metal processors are allowed within a MA2 but not a MA1 zone.

The proposals will now move to Horry County Council at their next meeting on May 17.