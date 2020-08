CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police Department’s crime scene built a fumigation tent to lift fingerprints from stolen industrial vacuum cleaners.

Some of the unites where recovered and police lifted the prints on Monday. At least one of the vacuums was stolen from the Sureway Grocery on HWY 905 near Conway, and it was recovered near HWY 701.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477.