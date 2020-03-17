Horry County police charge man with attempted murder in 2018 stabbing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has been booked on attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing in Myrtle Beach in 2018.

Ricardo Rosales-Sanchez, 29, was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Saturday for a stabbing that happened on Terri Drive in May 2018.

Officers found signs of a struggle in the street and ditch at the Terri Drive location. A crime scene was established at that location, police said.

They assisted the victim, who had multiple wounds, and was found in a home on Gwen Drive. A witness took police to the location where the incident happened, police said.

