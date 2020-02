HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The area of Highway 9 and Log Cabin Road is closed to traffic in both directions for an extended period of time Saturday morning.

Horry County Police Department Public Information Officer Mikayla Moskov tells News13 this is due to a traffic-related investigation.

HCPD cannot estimate as to when this part of the road will be open again to traffic.

