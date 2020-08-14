Police: Suspect now in custody in Brown Swamp area

UPDATE: The suspect is now in custody, according to the Horry County Police Department.
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are asking people to stay clear of the Brown Swamp area while they are conducting a wanted persons search.
There is currently no risk to the community and drivers are asked to stay clear of the March Road area to prevent traffic delays, according to HCPD.
🚨STEER CLEAR – MARCH ROAD🚨#HCPD is in the Brown Swamp area in reference to a wanted person search.— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) August 14, 2020
There is currently no risk to the community.
Drivers are asked to steer clear of the March Road area to prevent traffic delays. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/SlBGfg1MtZ
Trial set for woman charged in connection with Vanessa Guillen's death
