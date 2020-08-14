Police: Suspect now in custody in Brown Swamp area

UPDATE: The suspect is now in custody, according to the Horry County Police Department.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are asking people to stay clear of the Brown Swamp area while they are conducting a wanted persons search.

There is currently no risk to the community and drivers are asked to stay clear of the March Road area to prevent traffic delays, according to HCPD.

🚨STEER CLEAR – MARCH ROAD🚨#HCPD is in the Brown Swamp area in reference to a wanted person search.



There is currently no risk to the community.



Drivers are asked to steer clear of the March Road area to prevent traffic delays. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/SlBGfg1MtZ — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) August 14, 2020

