Horry County Police continue search for homicide suspect one year later

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police are still searching for a suspect responsible for a homicide in Little River.

One year ago today, police responded to a home near Sanford Road for a “shots fired” call. The Chief Deputy Coroner identified the victim of the shooting as Daniel Gore, 56.

Bullet holes remain near the front door of the home where Gore was found. The only evidence found at the scene were shell casings, however, police weren’t able to trace the casings to anyone.

So far, police say they have not received any credible tips from the community. This is one of two unsolved cases from 2019 in Horry County.

News13 talked with Gore’s closest family members, however, they weren’t comfortable with speaking about what happened that night.

Horry County police urges anyone with information on the incident to call 843-915-TIPS.

