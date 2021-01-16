Horry County Police Dept. invites community to line escort route for fallen officer LCpl Gore



HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Community members are invited to line the escort route to pay their respects to fallen officer Lance Corporal Melton “Fox” Gore.

Horry County Police Department on Sunday will join with public safety partners to escort LCpl Gore to MUSC in Charleston for autopsy.

The escort group will leave promptly at 7 a.m. from the M.L. Brown Public Safety Building at 2560 N. Main St., Conway, SC 29526. When participating, please do so safely and responsibly—stay out of the roadway, be aware of your surroundings, and wear a mask when appropriate.

LCpl. Gore was struck by a vehicle and killed while cleaning up debris from an accident near Highway 22. Gore served as an officer with the Horry County Police Department for more than 20 years.

Step-by-step updates on the progression of the escort group will be posted to the HCPD Twitter page: https://twitter.com/horrycountypd. Otherwise, the planned escort route is as follows, subject to any changes due to traffic.

To MUSC: MLB to N. Main Street, Hwy 701S, US 17S Georgetown to Charleston MUSC.

Return route: Charleston MUSC to US 17N, Hwy 701 N, Hwy 501, Wright Blvd, Latimer’s Funeral Home (816 Wright Blvd., Conway, SC 29526).

HCPD would like to express thanks to all those from neighboring public safety agencies who will participate in tomorrow’s escort. The department greatly appreciates the support as we work to send our brother in law enforcement off to his eternal rest.