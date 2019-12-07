Horry County Police launch online system for police reports

Filing a police report in Horry County just got a whole lot easier.

On Friday, the department announced the official launch of their online system that will allow citizens to directly file the report through their website.

Captain Jason Freer says it’s for violent crimes and non-active incidents.

” People that got their cars broken into last night, they just need a report for their insurance purposes. So they don’t want to wait for us to get there, all they want is a report. They can just get online, do a report, and go to work, so it’s just the same as an officer going out to the officer,” said Captain Freer.

Here’s a list of the types of crimes to utilize the online system for:

Accidental damage

Auto tampering

Breach of trust

Harassment

Identity theft

Informational report

Larceny from Auto

Lost property

Loud noise

Malicious damage to property

Malicious animals

Petit larceny (under $2,000)

Shoplifting

Trespassing

Go to: police.horrycounty.org