Horry County Police launch ‘Patches for a Cause,’ raise money to support local projects

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police announced Friday they are officially launching their long-term community service project, ‘HCPD Patches for a Cause.’

The department will be selling various patches that represent cancer awareness and autism awareness. All proceeds from the sale of the patches will support projects and programs in Horry County.

HCPD said their team worked hard to “choose a set of initial colors and designs that have multiple meanings–for example, lavender is the color for both general cancer awareness and domestic violence awareness. Similarly, the puzzle piece represents both autism and other sensory sensitivities.”

Each patch will cost $10 and will be mailed to an address that you provide. You will not be able to pick up the patches in person, due to COVID-19.

Those who are interested in ordering a patch can visit the HCPD E-Bill Express Pay webpage here.

After you enter your phone number, you’ll be taken to the payment screen, where you can select which patch you wish to purchase from the ‘Donation Type’ dropdown menu, according to HCPD.

You can purchase one patch, multiple patches or simply make a monetary donation to an HCPD project.

