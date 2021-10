HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police need help finding a missing woman who was last seen more than a month ago.

Stephanie Ballard, 22, was last seen on September2, in the Forestbrook area of Horry County, according to police.

If you have seen her or know where she is please contact Det. Marcus at 843-915-8338 or call Horry County dispatch at 843-248-1520.