Horry County police officer fired for lying, releasing sensitive information, documents show

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County police detective was fired for lying during an investigation and for releasing sensitive information to a civilian, according to documents obtained from the department.

The Horry County Office of Professional Standards investigated former narcotics detective Curtis Thompson for allegations of untruthfulness, conduct unbecoming, and a violation of the criminal intelligence policy, according to the documents obtained by News13 through the Freedom of Information Act.

The investigation determined Thompson lied to his supervisors during an investigation and that he gave information to a civilian that compromised both a confidential informant and a narcotics investigation, the report shows.

Thompson was fired due to misconduct on March 18, according to the separation notice filed with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy. He was fired for “Willfully making false, misleading, incomplete, deceitful, or incorrect statements to a law enforcement officer, a law enforcement agency, or a representative of the agency…”

The notice details, “During an internal investigation it was determined the officer was untruthful in reference to releasing sensitive information. This occurred on more than one occasion. The officer eventually admitted to being untruthful during a polygraph in furtherance of the investigation.”