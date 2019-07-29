HCPD responding to call about a possible unexploded ordnance on beach in Garden City

Horry County Police sent out a tweet around 8:45 p.m. that they are responding to a call for service related to a suspicious item found on the beach near North Waccamaw Boulevard in Garden City.

Police spokesperson, Mikayla Moskov says the initial caller reported it as a ‘possible unexplored ordnance’ a child uncovered while digging in the sand.

At this point she says it’s unclear if it is an unexploded ordnance, but officers are working to find out.

Community members are asked to take alternate routes to avoid traffic.

News13 is working to learn more.