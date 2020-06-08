Horry County Police search for man wanted in ‘multiple cases’

GALIVANTS FERRY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man.

The department said Daniel Wayne McCoy is wanted in connection with ‘multiple cases’ but did not elaborate. Officers and K-9 units were searching for him on foot and by car near Vaught Road in Galivants Ferry on Monday night.

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, the 37-year-old was arrested last September by the Horry County Police Department, on a disorderly conduct charge. He was released from jail the day after his arrest.

Anyone with information on McCoy’s whereabouts is asked to call 843-248-1520.