Horry County Police search for missing man with dementia

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County Police are looking for a man last seen before 8 P.M. Saturday in the Indigo Creek neighborhood.

Edward Heege is 68 years old and has dementia.

Heege is described as 6′ and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long sleeved green shirt.

He was last seen about 7:40 P.M. Saturday on Merion Court in the Indigo Creek neighborhood.

HCPD says those in the area where he was last seen may see officers searching on foot and by car.

Call 843-248-1520 with any information.