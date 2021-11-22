Horry County police search for missing man with dementia, Parkinson’s

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A man who has dementia and Parkinson’s disease has been reported missing near his home in Murrells Inlet.

A social media post from the Horry County Police Department says the department is searching for Barry David “Dave” Basham, who is 79 years old. He was last seen Monday around 11 a.m. near his home.

He is considered to be at risk due to his medical conditions.

Basham may be driving a tan 2012 Toyota RAV4 with South Carolina license plate THR-330.

Basham was last seen wearing jeans, a blue sweatshirt with “Shenandoah Valley” printed on it, and gray slip-on shoes. He is about 5’8″ and weighs 159 pounds.

Anyone with information about Basham’s location is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520, or your local law enforcement agency.