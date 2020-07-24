Horry County Police search for stolen Jeep

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police Department is searching for a Jeep that they say was stolen from Elk Drive near Murrells Inlet around Sunday.

Authorities say the 2011 Jeep Wrangler has a sparkly Gamecock vanity plate, Alpha Chi and Gamecock stickers and a SC plate, number NDX-250.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 843-915-8477.

