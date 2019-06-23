Missing man Horry County with dementia found safe

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police have found a missing man after asking for the community’s help to find him.

According to Horry County police, Bernard Senderak was last seen around 9 a.m. on Saturday at his home on Sedgefield Drive in the Murrells Inlet area. He is 80-years-old and is reported to have mild dementia.

He is 5’9” and 139 lbs with white hair and brown eyes. Senderak may be driving a white 2007 Mercury Milan with South Carolina plate BHV-956.

Police believe he may be in or heading to the Screven County area of Georgia.

Anyone with information about Mr. Senderak’s whereabouts is asked to call their local authorities.