Missing man Horry County with dementia found safe

News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Horry County Police Department

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police have found a missing man after asking for the community’s help to find him.

According to Horry County police, Bernard Senderak was last seen around 9 a.m. on Saturday at his home on Sedgefield Drive in the Murrells Inlet area. He is 80-years-old and is reported to have mild dementia.

He is 5’9” and 139 lbs with white hair and brown eyes. Senderak may be driving a white 2007 Mercury Milan with South Carolina plate BHV-956.

Police believe he may be in or heading to the Screven County area of Georgia.

Anyone with information about Mr. Senderak’s whereabouts is asked to call their local authorities. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: