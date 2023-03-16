HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a missing mother and daughter, the department said on Twitter Thursday night.

Police are searching for Rhiannon Brown, 28, and Naomi Vaught, 7. They were last seen on Tuesday.

Brown was last seen wearing a red track suit with white shoes, while Vaught was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and pink shoes.

Brown may be driving a silver 2012 Buick Lacrosse with South Carolina license plate VJC-722.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.