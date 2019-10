MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is asking for the community’s help to locate Summer Andrews, 19, from the Myrtle Beach area.

Summer was heard from on Friday, Oct. 10, 2019. She may be driving a white 2014 BMW X3.

At the time she was last seen, she was wearing a white dress and white heels.

Anyone with info about Summer’s whereabouts is asked to call 843-915-8477.