Horry County Police seek help in locating woman last heard from Monday morning

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are searching for a missing Horry County woman who was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday.
Erica Ealy, 30, is approximately 5’5″ and 150 pounds, according to police. She may be seen driving a Champagne 2004 Toyota Camry 4-door with South Carolina plate JZN-410.
Anyone with information on Ealy’s whereabouts is asked to contact HCPD at 843-248-1520, or their local authorities.
