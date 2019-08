CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for a missing man who they say is in danger.

William “Bill” Benning, 59, was last seen Friday on Weyburn Street near Myrtle Beach, according to the HCPD.

At the time, he was driving a 2011 Kia Forte.

Benning has a severe medical condition and requires regular treatment.

Anyone with information regarding Benning’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities.