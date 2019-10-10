Horry County police seek public’s help finding ‘non-verbal’ man who might be at risk

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a 29-year-old, non-verbal man missing since early Thursday. 

Roy Hardee was last seen around 5 a.m. on the 500 block of Woodland Drive near Murrells Inlet. 

Roy is non-verbal, police said, which may put him at increased risk. 

He is approximately 5’6″ and 225 lbs, with a shaved head, scraggly beard, and glasses. 

At the time he was last seen, he was wearing shorts, a tank top, and teal-colored Crocs. 

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call local authorities immediately. 

