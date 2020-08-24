Horry County police to lead memorial procession for Cpl. Ambrosino, public service to follow

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police will lead a memorial procession on Tuesday to honor Cpl. Michael Ambrosino, who died after a battle with COVID-19.

The procession will be followed by a public service at Myrtle Beach State Park. Family members plan to honor Cpl. Ambrosino by pouring a mix of sand, shells, and flower petals from the pier into the ocean, which is where he loved to spend so much of his time. The outside memorial ceremony will be open to the public.

Before proceeding to the park, police will join Ambrosino’s family for a small, private memorial service at a funeral home in Murrells Inlet at 9 a.m. The funeral home will live stream the event and release a link to the stream that morning.

The procession will follow immediately, moving from Murrells Inlet to Myrtle Beach State Park. Patrol units, motorcycle units, family vehicles, and public safety partner vehicles will take this route:

– Turn left onto Highway 17 Bypass at the Garden City Connector

– Continue on Highway 17 Bypass

– Exit Highway 17 Bypass onto Dick Pond Road

– Continue on Dick Pond Road

– Turn left at Highway 17 Business

– Turn right into Myrtle Beach State Park

Members of the community are encouraged to remain socially distanced from those who are not members of their own family.