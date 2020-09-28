Horry County response rate less then 50% for 2020 Census; deadline just days away

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County council members are urging residents to get counted for the 2020 Census. The deadline to be counted is Wednesday, September 30.

“If we’re being told wrong numbers then it’s going to be really hard for us to make realistic plans,” Councilman Johnny Vaught explained.

Horry County stands at a 48.7% response rate. That number improved just .3% since News13 last reported the response rate in August. Overall, South Carolina is only at 60%.

The 2020 Census results will shape the planning for funding needed for all communities for the next decade. Funding for schools, highway construction, healthcare, public transportation, and senior assistance are determined by the Census.

The data also defines the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives. Congressional district lines are drawn based on population.

Councilman Vaught said people don’t see the value of turning in the census because they aren’t seeing the importance of being counted.

“People’s mental state as far as the census is concerned is that, that is something that doesn’t affect them,” Vaught said. “They don’t see a direct affect on them. It’s not going to make their lives better tomorrow. They won’t be able to pay their rent better because they report to the census and I don’t think they’re taking it as seriously as they should.”

Forms were sent to homes through the mail, but if not, it only takes a few minutes to count your household online.

Below is the following response rate as of September 28 for surrounding counties:

Georgetown: 48.2%

Florence: 60.3%

Marion: 54.8%

Dillon: 45.6%

Darlington: 52.9%

Marlboro: 54.1%

LATEST HEADLINES: