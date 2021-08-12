Horry County school board member on ventilator fighting covid, Rep. Tom Rice posts

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – An Horry County school board member is on a ventilator while fighting COVID-19, according to U.S. Rep. Tom Rice.

Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, posted on Facebook about Ray Winters, saying the board member and Myrtle Beach attorney is in “rough shape” and that “I pray we don’t lose Ray.”

Rice hired Winters as a partner 13 years ago when he was straight out of law school, according to his post. Winters started his own law firm in 2008. He has served as a school board member since 2014.

Winters and his wife, Tracy, have a beautiful daughter, Alyssa, Rice added.

In his post, Rice encouraged everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “We lost John Poston from the Horry County Board of Education in January. We lost John Rhodes. We’ve lost too many to name here.”

“Friends, please get the shot,” Rice ended his post.