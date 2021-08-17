Horry County school board member Ray Winters dies after battle with COVID-19

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Board of Education Member Ray Winters died Monday night, according to Chairman Ken Richardson.

Winters was placed on a ventilator while fighting COVID-19 last week, according to previous reporting. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, posted on Facebook last week about Ray Winters, saying the board member and Myrtle Beach attorney was in “rough shape.”

Rice hired Winters as a partner 13 years ago when he was straight out of law school, according to his post. Winters started his own law firm in 2008. He served as a school board member since 2014. 

Richardson said Winters will be remembered, saying, “We are praying for his family. He will be missed.”

