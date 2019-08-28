Horry County school bus involved in crash with students onboard

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – An Horry County School’s bus was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon with students onboard.

According to Horry County School District, a Daisy Elementary school bus was rear-ended on Highway 905. There were about 40 students on the bus, no major injuries have been reported.

Horry County Fire Rescue says that the driver of the van that rear-ended the bus and 11 children were taken to the hospital with what they believe to be minor injuries.

School leaders are contacting parents about the crash while students are being evaluated.