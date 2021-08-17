Horry County school district to hold back-to-school vaccination clinics on Saturday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County Schools sent a notice to parents and students about vaccinations clinics being held at the high schools on Saturday.

Pfizer vaccines will be given from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Clinics will be open to students and staff, and registration is required. Attendees are highly encouraged to wear a mask.

Second-dose vaccinations will take place on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the same locations.



Clinics will be held here:



Conway High School – Mini Gymnasium (2301 Church Street, Conway)

Carolina Forest High School – Community Room (700 Gardner Lacy Road, Myrtle Beach)

Loris High School – Cafeteria (301 Loris Lions Road, Loris)

Socastee High School – Cafeteria (4900 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach)



The Pfizer vaccine is approved for individuals 12 years and older. All available COVID-19 vaccines provide a high level of protection and are extremely safe in all populations. For more information, visit scdhec.gov/



Horry County Schools requirements:



• Participants under the age of 18 must have a signed parent permission form.

• Students who are 15 years of age or younger must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

• Participants must have a valid ID or a signed record from PowerSchool (students only).

• Students and staff members are encouraged to complete the registration information and parent permission. Forms should be submitted to their school’s front office prior to Saturday. This will assist CMC with the administration of the vaccine.



The vaccination clinics are hosted by Conway Medical Center and Horry County Schools.

Parent consent and registration forms are here: