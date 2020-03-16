Horry County Schools announces locations for lunch pick-up during school closure

HORRY CO., SC (WBTW) – Horry County Schools will be closed beginning on Monday through March 31st.
During that time, HCS will provide lunch and snacks to students who cannot attend school.
The meals can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations. Friday’s meal will be included with Monday’s.
- Loris Elementary
- Homewood Elementary
- Socastee Elementary
- MB Middle
- MB Elementary
- Palmetto Bays Elementary
- Whittemore Park Middle School
- Green Sea Floyd’s Elementary
- NMB Middle School
- Aynor Elementary
- Waccamaw Elementary