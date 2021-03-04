Horry County Schools announces rookie teacher of the year nominees by school

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – The Rookie Teacher of the Year program is designed to recognize and celebrate teachers within the first three years of their career and improve teacher retention by celebrating success early in their careers. Rookie Teacher of the Year school honorees are nominated by their school principals for their professionalism in providing quality instruction and meeting the needs of all students. Five finalists will be chosen from school nominees, and the HCS Rookie Teacher of the Year will be recognized later this year.

School nominees are:

Location First Name Last Name Academy for Tech & Academics Jacob Beardsley Academy for the Arts, Science, and Technology Stephanie Hall Aynor Elementary Erin Morris Aynor High Rebecca Lopes Aynor Middle Jennifer Dirocco Black Water Middle Hannah McKinney Carolina Forest Elementary Jessica Tracy Carolina Forest High Camille Edwards Conway Elementary Bryce Justice Conway High Amanda Addy Conway Middle Carley Birty Daisy Elementary Hannah Rowles Forestbrook Elementary Christopher McIlrath Forestbrook Middle Kris White Green Sea Floyds High Morgan Elliott Green Sea Floyds Middle Andrea Skipper Homewood Elementary Patty Kramer Kingston Elementary Ryleigh Stoll Lakewood Elementary Madison Badurski Loris Elementary Amanda Soles Loris Middle Mallory Suggs Midland Elementary Kamron Johnson Myrtle Beach Elementary Ashley Skidmore Myrtle Beach High Julie Ford Myrtle Beach Middle Christopher Coleman Myrtle Beach Primary Tynisha James North Myrtle Beach High Alicia Davenport North Myrtle Beach Middle Hailey Black Ocean Bay Elementary Megan Coakley Palmetto Bays Elementary Brooke Frazer Pee Dee Elementary Alexandra Lowes River Oaks Elementary Lauren Yerardi Riverside Elementary Ashley McMillan Seaside Elementary Bailey Keil SOAR Academy Brittney Hobson Socastee Elementary Kyle Moultrie Socastee High Bridget Landers St. James High Tim McCann St. James Intermediate Veronica Fling St. James Middle Courtney Watt Therapeutic Learning Center Sherry Reed Waccamaw Elementary Caitlyn Lindaberry Waterway Elementary Sheri Nekrasz Whittemore Park Middle Danielle Wooley

*Not all schools may have a nominee if they do not have a teacher within the first three years of their teaching career.