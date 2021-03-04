Horry County Schools announces rookie teacher of the year nominees by school

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – The Rookie Teacher of the Year program is designed to recognize and celebrate teachers within the first three years of their career and improve teacher retention by celebrating success early in their careers. Rookie Teacher of the Year school honorees are nominated by their school principals for their professionalism in providing quality instruction and meeting the needs of all students. Five finalists will be chosen from school nominees, and the HCS Rookie Teacher of the Year will be recognized later this year.

School nominees are:

LocationFirst NameLast Name
Academy for Tech & AcademicsJacobBeardsley
Academy for the Arts, Science, and TechnologyStephanieHall
Aynor ElementaryErinMorris
Aynor HighRebeccaLopes
Aynor MiddleJenniferDirocco
Black Water MiddleHannahMcKinney
Carolina Forest ElementaryJessicaTracy
Carolina Forest HighCamilleEdwards
Conway ElementaryBryceJustice
Conway HighAmandaAddy
Conway MiddleCarleyBirty
Daisy ElementaryHannahRowles
Forestbrook ElementaryChristopherMcIlrath
Forestbrook MiddleKrisWhite
Green Sea Floyds HighMorganElliott
Green Sea Floyds MiddleAndreaSkipper
Homewood ElementaryPattyKramer
Kingston ElementaryRyleighStoll
Lakewood ElementaryMadisonBadurski
Loris ElementaryAmandaSoles
Loris MiddleMallorySuggs
Midland ElementaryKamronJohnson
Myrtle Beach ElementaryAshleySkidmore
Myrtle Beach HighJulieFord
Myrtle Beach MiddleChristopherColeman
Myrtle Beach PrimaryTynishaJames
North Myrtle Beach HighAliciaDavenport
North Myrtle Beach MiddleHaileyBlack
Ocean Bay ElementaryMeganCoakley
Palmetto Bays ElementaryBrookeFrazer
Pee Dee ElementaryAlexandraLowes
River Oaks ElementaryLaurenYerardi
Riverside ElementaryAshleyMcMillan
Seaside ElementaryBaileyKeil
SOAR AcademyBrittneyHobson
Socastee ElementaryKyleMoultrie
Socastee HighBridgetLanders
St. James HighTimMcCann
St. James IntermediateVeronicaFling
St. James MiddleCourtneyWatt
Therapeutic Learning CenterSherryReed
Waccamaw ElementaryCaitlynLindaberry
Waterway ElementarySheriNekrasz
Whittemore Park MiddleDanielleWooley

*Not all schools may have a nominee if they do not have a teacher within the first three years of their teaching career. 

