Horry County Schools announces rookie teacher of the year nominees by school

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – The Rookie Teacher of the Year program is designed to recognize and celebrate teachers within the first three years of their career and improve teacher retention by celebrating success early in their careers. Rookie Teacher of the Year school honorees are nominated by their school principals for their professionalism in providing quality instruction and meeting the needs of all students. Five finalists will be chosen from school nominees, and the HCS Rookie Teacher of the Year will be recognized later this year.
School nominees are:
|Location
|First Name
|Last Name
|Academy for Tech & Academics
|Jacob
|Beardsley
|Academy for the Arts, Science, and Technology
|Stephanie
|Hall
|Aynor Elementary
|Erin
|Morris
|Aynor High
|Rebecca
|Lopes
|Aynor Middle
|Jennifer
|Dirocco
|Black Water Middle
|Hannah
|McKinney
|Carolina Forest Elementary
|Jessica
|Tracy
|Carolina Forest High
|Camille
|Edwards
|Conway Elementary
|Bryce
|Justice
|Conway High
|Amanda
|Addy
|Conway Middle
|Carley
|Birty
|Daisy Elementary
|Hannah
|Rowles
|Forestbrook Elementary
|Christopher
|McIlrath
|Forestbrook Middle
|Kris
|White
|Green Sea Floyds High
|Morgan
|Elliott
|Green Sea Floyds Middle
|Andrea
|Skipper
|Homewood Elementary
|Patty
|Kramer
|Kingston Elementary
|Ryleigh
|Stoll
|Lakewood Elementary
|Madison
|Badurski
|Loris Elementary
|Amanda
|Soles
|Loris Middle
|Mallory
|Suggs
|Midland Elementary
|Kamron
|Johnson
|Myrtle Beach Elementary
|Ashley
|Skidmore
|Myrtle Beach High
|Julie
|Ford
|Myrtle Beach Middle
|Christopher
|Coleman
|Myrtle Beach Primary
|Tynisha
|James
|North Myrtle Beach High
|Alicia
|Davenport
|North Myrtle Beach Middle
|Hailey
|Black
|Ocean Bay Elementary
|Megan
|Coakley
|Palmetto Bays Elementary
|Brooke
|Frazer
|Pee Dee Elementary
|Alexandra
|Lowes
|River Oaks Elementary
|Lauren
|Yerardi
|Riverside Elementary
|Ashley
|McMillan
|Seaside Elementary
|Bailey
|Keil
|SOAR Academy
|Brittney
|Hobson
|Socastee Elementary
|Kyle
|Moultrie
|Socastee High
|Bridget
|Landers
|St. James High
|Tim
|McCann
|St. James Intermediate
|Veronica
|Fling
|St. James Middle
|Courtney
|Watt
|Therapeutic Learning Center
|Sherry
|Reed
|Waccamaw Elementary
|Caitlyn
|Lindaberry
|Waterway Elementary
|Sheri
|Nekrasz
|Whittemore Park Middle
|Danielle
|Wooley
*Not all schools may have a nominee if they do not have a teacher within the first three years of their teaching career.