Horry County Schools announces top 5 finalists for teacher of the year

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – The list of ten finalists was narrowed to five when Horry County Schools named the five finalists for the title of Teacher of the Year.

During the next step, members of the district’s selection committee will visit finalists for classroom observations.

A winner will be announced the evening of May 11 during the HCS Teacher for the Year Recognition Ceremony

The five finalists are:

Ashley Casey, St. James Elementary

Leanne Hagen, Conway Middle

Elizabeth Hendrick, Pee Dee Elementary

Christian Huggins, Green Sea Floyds Middle

Jennifer Wells, North Myrtle Beach High

Congratulations to these five teachers!