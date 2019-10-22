Horry County Schools approves major changes to Scholars Academy, AAST

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The board for Horry County Schools passed major and controversial changes for two high schools Monday night.

The meeting was emotional for the dozens of parents and students who were trying to stop the changes to the Scholars Academy and the Academy for Arts, Science and Technology (AAST).

“I feel like the year that I’m going in, it’s just going to be taken away from me, that all my work has come to nothing,” said Glenn Graves, an eighth grade student at St. James Middle School.

There were some supporters of the changes at the board meeting.

“There should not be negative consequences just because you choose to attend a base school,” said Ruthie Warren.

Last month, the HCS curriculum committee recommended making Scholars a standalone school, instead of having students ranked at their home high school, also called a base school. That was approved in a 7-3 vote, although students will not be ranked at all.

Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey says students district-wide would have gotten $536,800 more in college scholarship money last year if Scholars was a standalone school.

“Twenty-five additional HCS-based high school students would have been eligible for either Palmetto Fellows or LIFE scholarships,” Dr. Maxey said.

As for AAST, STEM programs for freshmen and sophomores will be eliminated. The vote to do that was also 7-3.

HCS says the goal is to offer more upperclassmen courses at AAST, while also promoting STEM at every high school.

“It, to me, is very important to make this available to as many students in our district as possible,” said Janet Graham, a board member representing Conway.

Vice chair John Poston, who represents Forestbrook, voted against both plans, saying they may be happening too quickly.

“I believe in the growth of STEM, but I don’t know that I believe in taking away one of the most successful programs we’ve got in Horry County,” he said.

Since Scholars students won’t be ranked, they’ll rely on GPA and SAT scores to qualify for scholarships. Current AAST freshmen will also be allowed to continue their courses.

Both changes go into effect next school year.