Horry County Schools start LEAP days, help students who showed learning gaps

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County School District is the first in the News13 viewing area to start LEAP days.

LEAP, which stands for Learn, Evaluate, Analyze, and Prepare, is an educational effort funded by the South Carolina General Assembly. LEAP was created to allow teachers to help students in 4K through eighth grade, who showed learning gaps and low engagement in the spring.

Teachers also selected special education students and English as a second language learners for the five day effort.

LEAP will look similar to the first few days of school as teachers will review and assess their learning needs. Because the coronavirus took children from the classrooms, Ceairra Cast, kindergarten teacher at Socastee Elementary School, hopes LEAP days will be beneficial.

“We are here to use this time not only to get those kids welcomed back, but also to give them some good instruction,” Cast said. “In addition to that, to do some of our formal assessments and things like that. Going ahead and getting that done and taken care of now will help us to have their instruction in place day number one.”

LEAP days will end at 1 p.m. at Socastee Elementary, and classrooms will only have about five to six students. Social distance markers have been placed in classrooms and hallways and students and staff are required to wear masks.

It wasn’t mandatory for all teachers to teach during the LEAP days, but passion for helping others learn can’t be contained.

“All of us love what we do,” Cast said. “We love our students. We have a passion for what we do and we’re ready to be back in the classrooms. We definitely want to be there for some of our ones that might need that little bit extra.”

Excited to get back in the classroom, Cast and other teachers at Socastee Elementary are working to find ways for students to learn collaboratively at a distance.

