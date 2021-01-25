Horry County Schools board to discuss plexiglass, PPE at tonight’s meeting

You can watch the school board meeting in the video player above at 6 p.m.

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Board of Education will meet on Monday evening to discuss plexiglass and PPE for schools, the second-semester schedule, and other items.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. and streamed live in the player above.

The discussion agenda includes:

a. Facilities Committee Meeting Report

b. Monitoring Report: OE-6 Quarterly Financial Report

c. 2021-2022 K-12 HCS Virtual Program Staffing Formula

d. Superintendent’s Report

1. PPE/Plexiglass for Schools Update – Mr. Brown/Colonel Davis

2. Second Semester Schedule

3. Recognition – Meritorious Budget Award