Horry County Schools board to discuss plexiglass, PPE at tonight’s meeting

You can watch the school board meeting in the video player above at 6 p.m.

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Board of Education will meet on Monday evening to discuss plexiglass and PPE for schools, the second-semester schedule, and other items. 

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. and streamed live in the player above.

The discussion agenda includes:

a. Facilities Committee Meeting Report

b. Monitoring Report: OE-6 Quarterly Financial Report 

c. 2021-2022 K-12 HCS Virtual Program Staffing Formula 

d. Superintendent’s Report 

1. PPE/Plexiglass for Schools Update – Mr. Brown/Colonel Davis 

2. Second Semester Schedule 

3. Recognition – Meritorious Budget Award 

