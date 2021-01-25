Horry County Schools board to discuss plexiglass, PPE at tonight’s meeting

You can watch the school board meeting in the video player above at 6 p.m.
HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Board of Education will meet on Monday evening to discuss plexiglass and PPE for schools, the second-semester schedule, and other items.
The discussion agenda includes:
a. Facilities Committee Meeting Report
b. Monitoring Report: OE-6 Quarterly Financial Report
c. 2021-2022 K-12 HCS Virtual Program Staffing Formula
d. Superintendent’s Report
1. PPE/Plexiglass for Schools Update – Mr. Brown/Colonel Davis
2. Second Semester Schedule
3. Recognition – Meritorious Budget Award