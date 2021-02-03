Horry County Schools chair, Ken Richardson, announces run for Tom Rice’s congressional seat

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County Schools board Chairman Ken Richardson announced Wednesday he is running for the 7th Congressional District seat currently held by Rep. Tom Rice.

“I will not be seeking reelection to the school board chairmanship in 2022,” Richardson said. “Instead I am 100 percent dedicated to taking Tom Rice out of Congress.”

Richardson’s announcement comes almost a month after Rice voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, and makes him the first official candidate to declare a run at the seat.

Last week, members of the South Carolina GOP issued a formal censuring of Rice after his impeachment vote, which angered many members of the party.

“This is not Tom Rice’s seat nor is it Ken Richardson’s seat,” Richardson said. “It is the People’s seat and I believe the peoples’ representative in Washington should vote according to the wishes of the majority of those he represents.”

Sunday, South Carolina Representative Russell Fry also announced that he is looking into running for South Carolina’s District 7 seat. However he has not formally announced his campaign.

“I am actively exploring a possible run for Congress,” Fry said in a Facebook Post. “Thank you. I appreciate your support more than you know.”

This comes after State Representative William Bailey announced he was beginning to explore a possible run for the same seat.

Richardson is the only person in the state to have served as Chairman of the Board at both the K-12 and college levels. He served 20 years as Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Horry Georgetown Technical College before being elected as Chairman of the Board of Horry County Schools.

“Education will continue to be a top priority of mine at the federal level,” Richardson said. “I believe what is taught in our schools is very important and I am willing to fight for top quality education across the nation.”

Richardson said federal government dollars sent to local school districts often come with many strings attached. He said he will work in Congress to lessen federal dictates on local schools.

“Parents, teachers and school boards should have input into what is taught in local schools,” Richardson. “I don’t believe the school curriculum should be dictated by the demands of standardized tests alone.”

Richardson has spent the last two weeks putting together a campaign staff all of whom live and work within the congressional district.

“It’s not necessary to go to Columbia or other states to staff a campaign,” Richardson said. “There are plenty of quality people within the 7th District and I prefer to use those local specialists in my campaign. The money my campaign is going to spend in this effort will be spent within this district.”

Richardson said those hiring practices go along with his philosophy of Congressional representation.

Richardson will hold a one hour press conference Wednesday at the Richardson Art Gallery, Conway Campus of Horry Georgetown Technical College in Conway. The press conference will begin at 1 p.m.

