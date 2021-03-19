Horry County Schools continues with phasing in 5-day, face-to-face by adding ATA

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County Schools will continue phasing the return to 5-day, face-to-face instruction in middle schools and then high schools.



Beginning on Friday, March 26, the Academy for Technology & Academics will return to 5-day, face-to-face instruction. Parents will receive at the minimum a 5-day calendar notice of this change.

The district’s goal for completion of plexiglass installation for all high schools is the end of March. While plexiglass will reduce social distancing requirements in the classroom from six to three feet, masks/face coverings will be required in all school areas.

As per DHEC’s recommendations, students will be spaced three feet apart.

“This additional mitigation effort will allow us to safely bring more students back into the classroom and increase our face-to-face instruction from 2 days per week to 5 days per week,” the district stated in a letter on Friday.

The decision for brick-and-mortar schools to return to five days of face-to-face instruction does not affect the K-12 HCS Virtual Program. If students are currently enrolled in the K-12 HCS Virtual Program, this message does not impact the student.