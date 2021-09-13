Horry County Schools discusses operations as 4 schools return to in-person classes

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four Horry County Schools returned to in-person learning Monday after moving to virtual due to quarantines — and the district discussed school operations at the work session.

One item that was discussed at the Horry County Schools Board work session was how fall sports have been affected by quarantines and COVID-19. Officials said they just plan on rescheduling or adjusting due to specific sports and quarantine rules.

“Everyone needs to understand that the direction to quarantine comes from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and they establish what is to happen when there is a close contact,” Superintendent Rick Maxey said.

Maxey said when the district gets numerous cases of COVID-19 in one school, they’ll contact DHEC to ask what the next steps are. He said they’re in constant contact with DHEC representatives.

“It is vitally important for healthy students to be in school,” he said.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 must quarantine for 10 days. When it comes to close contacts, and those being vaccinated or masked, there are more specific rules. According to the dashboard, there are currently 322 student cases and 3,900 students in quarantine, which is a significant decrease in quarantines from weeks prior.

“That dashboard could change every minute throughout the day but we have to freeze it twice a day just do get that data on there,” said Velna Allen, chief officer of student services.

Maxey said they expect to see an increase due to the Labor Day weekend.

“There was a lot of interaction in our community with residents and tourists,” he said.

District officials said they’re consulting with DHEC to set up COVID-19 testing sites in schools. Count on News13 for updates.