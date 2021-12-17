Horry County Schools does not endorse state-wide vaccine jingle contest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – In an effort to engage students K-12 and staff, the South Carolina Department of Education the Department of Health and Environmental control launched a statewide jingle competition. Students have the opportunity to come up with a Covid-19 Vaccine campaign.

The competition is called “Sing it to Wing it,” and the winning jingle will be professionally recorded and featured on the radio in 2022. The winning school also receives $10,000 towards the school music program. The second place school will win, $5,000 for their school and the third place prize is $3,000.

“This innovative jingle campaign is a way to get students involved and tap into their creativity,” State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said. “Music has a way of bringing people together and we are thrilled this program will also invest in school music programs.”

Even though the competition is voluntary, the Horry County School board and the Horry County Republican party do not agree with using children as a way to encourage people in the state to get the vaccine.

The board said in a statement, “Horry County Schools respects a family’s right to make decisions about their children in mattresses pertaining to Covid-19 vaccines. Consequently, Horry County Schools does not endorse nor require student participation in this jingle competition established by the SCDE and the SCDHEC is totally voluntary.”

Tracy Diaz is the state executive for the Horry County Republican party. She said that even though the vaccine is Emergency Use Authorized, it is still not FDA approved.

“So, now 12 and 13-year-olds are going to be singing a jingle for a medical treatment or drug that is not even FDA approved. They also can’t get the vaccine without the consent of a parent, the whole thing is disgusting,” said Diaz.

Diaz says that this is a waste of tax dollars, and there are underfunded programs statewide that need to be funded.

All submissions for the jingle competition need to be submitted by January 31, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. and a winner will be announced on February 11.