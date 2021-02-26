Horry County Schools elementary student was sexually assaulted on school bus, ‘in full view of driver,’ lawsuit claims

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County Schools and two bus drivers are being sued after parents of a student say their daughter was sexually assaulted on a school bus, eight feet from the bus driver.

A lawsuit filed on Wednesday claims the elementary-aged girl was riding to school in a school bus on Nov. 5, 2019, when she “was assaulted by another student approximately eight feet from the school bus driver and while in full view of the bus driver’s rearview mirror.”

The student who assaulted the girl exited her own seat, sat next to the girl, removed her own bra and shirt and began assaulting the girl, according to the suit.

After several minutes, the driver noticed the student assaulting the girl was not in her own seat and ordered her to return to her seat, according to the complaint.

That was when, according to the suit, she stood up, naked from the waist up and “in full view” of the driver to return to her seat.

Later that day at school, the girl who had been assaulted was acting unlike her usual self and disclosed what happened to school administrators, according to the complaint.

The suit claims the driver both failed to stop the bus during the incident “despite having reason to believe an inappropriate and dangerous situation was occurring on her school bus,” and failed to report the incident to administration prior to the girl’s own report.

Despite a report being made, with video evidence of the assault, the suit claims the district forced the girl to remain in the same class as the girl who assaulted her.

The parents are suing for gross negligence, and are seeking for court fees to be paid and all damages “as provided under the South Carolina Tort Claims Act in an appropriate amount.”

We have reached out Horry County Schools for comment, but have not heard back. Horry County Schools typically does not comment on litigations.