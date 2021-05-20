Horry County Schools names 2022 teacher of the year

HORRY CO, S.C. – Jacob Scheuer was named Horry County Schools 2022 Teacher of the Year.

Scheuer, a teacher at St. James High School, began his teaching career at HCS in 2014. He will now move on to the next round as a nominee for the state’s Teacher of Year program, which will be announced in 2022.

The list of ten semi-finalists was narrowed to five when Horry County Schools named the top five finalists. Members of the district’s selection committee then visited the finalists for classroom observations.

Teacher of the Year finalists are:

Mindi Penn – Academy for the Arts, Science & Technology (AAST)

April Troglauer – Aynor Middle

Jill Barnes – Loris Middle

Caroline Kelly – Pee Dee Elemen

Jacob Scheuer – St. James High